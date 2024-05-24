Sign up
66 / 365
MODERN-may24words
About the only thing I have that’s modern in my home, is this painting. Love the colours.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
modern
,
maywords
Corinne C
ace
A great collage. You have a lovely house.
May 24th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
It suits your colours just perfectly. Looks like some marvellously abstract wonderful rocks.
May 24th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
like a slice through one of those rock crystals - lovely!
May 24th, 2024
