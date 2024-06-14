Art Institute of Chicago

Women Before the Mirror 1925

Ellen Emmet Rand, American 1875-1941.

I don’t remember this painting from previous visits, love the richness and colour of the dress and the way the woman is sited.

The Puff of Smoke 1912

Gifford Beal, American 1879-1956

The Hudson River from Newburgh, NY. A couple of years ago my girlfriends and I stayed in Newburgh for a week doing a Hudson valley tour. Naturally this caught my eye.

Of course we saw all the Monets, Renoir, Chagal and Tiffany windows and many more. Chance also enjoyed the furniture too.