Sinnett Chapel

FULTON COUNTY HISTORY

Located in Cass Township, rural Cuba,IL., the very heart of Fulton County, there stands a little country church known as "Sinnett Chapel:, built by James Sinnett in 1884. The bell tower added in 1912 greatly enhanced the beauty of this little meetin house. Sinnett Chapel functioned as a Methodist Church until 2004 at which time the door was closed for all time due to low attendance and the condition of the building. At that time it was deeded to Cass Township Cemetery Board and was ear marked to be torn down. Although, greatly deteriorated we saw potential in this historic landmark. Feeling led to preserve a part of Fulton county rural history, we set out to acquire and restore this little country chapel, now 135 years old. It is once again a beautiful place to hold country weddings, funerals, & family reunions. Our vision was, and is to have the Chapel ministering to the needs of people, but people MUST get involved who are willing to share their talent and abilities. There are many that are very happy the chapel was saved some of these having attended as a child. That is great, but we must have people of action who will support the Chapel and our efforts to keep it "ALIVE".

In restoring the Chapel, we brought it into the 21st century by adding a restroom in the foyer. We have had the septic system installed, but the church must have a well to supply water. The bell tower stands empty and in need of a bell that can once again be heard throughout the country side calling all to worship services. Sinnett Chapel MUST have people who care, or our efforts are in vain. Help us preserve the past for the future