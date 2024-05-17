Sign up
60 / 365
MAJESTIC-May words
Mt. Denali also know as Mt. McKinley.
20,310’, 6190 m. In the state of Alaska.
Taken 9 July 2006.
This is what I thought of when I saw the word Majestic. I had been to the park once before but didn’t see it.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
mountains
,
majestic
,
denali
,
may24words
