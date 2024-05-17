Previous
MAJESTIC-May words by illinilass
MAJESTIC-May words

Mt. Denali also know as Mt. McKinley.
20,310’, 6190 m. In the state of Alaska.
Taken 9 July 2006.
This is what I thought of when I saw the word Majestic. I had been to the park once before but didn’t see it.
Dorothy

