Art On Main by illinilass
Photo 399

Art On Main

Friends and I to “The Event “ in our little town this morning. I only bought a ceramic dragonfly on a stick for a flower pot. Has looked like rain all morning and early afternoon but fortunately has held off.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Dorothy

Diana ace
Lovely collage of these interesting scenes.
June 1st, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Do t we just love these events!
June 1st, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Looks like a lovely event. I like the crescent made of bits and pieces
June 1st, 2024  
