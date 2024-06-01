Sign up
Photo 399
Art On Main
Friends and I to “The Event “ in our little town this morning. I only bought a ceramic dragonfly on a stick for a flower pot. Has looked like rain all morning and early afternoon but fortunately has held off.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Diana
ace
Lovely collage of these interesting scenes.
June 1st, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Do t we just love these events!
June 1st, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Looks like a lovely event. I like the crescent made of bits and pieces
June 1st, 2024
