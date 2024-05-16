Sign up
Previous
Photo 383
“Bluewings or Wishbone flower.
Planted as an annual. Family: Linderniceace.
Saw it in a Canton city planter.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
1
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
461
photos
75
followers
124
following
104% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
16th May 2024 7:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the color.
May 17th, 2024
