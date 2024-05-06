Previous
MUSHROOM-May words by illinilass
MUSHROOM-May words

Amanita muscaria, “fly agaric”.
No mushrooms available close by so this was taken at Brimham Rocks, Yorkshire. 22 October 2022.
Dorothy

@illinilass
Liz Gooster
Oh, how very Alice in Wonderland! ❤️
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
