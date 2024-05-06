Sign up
Previous
51 / 365
MUSHROOM-May words
Amanita muscaria, “fly agaric”.
No mushrooms available close by so this was taken at Brimham Rocks, Yorkshire. 22 October 2022.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
may24words
Liz Gooster
Oh, how very Alice in Wonderland! ❤️
May 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 6th, 2024
