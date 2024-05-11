Previous
MASKS-May words by illinilass
55 / 365

MASKS-May words

Taken in September 2021, my first trip on a plane since Covid began. This was in Portland, Oregon.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise