53 / 365
MUSICAL-May Words
As luck would have it we went to see Mamma Mia today! Of course, it was great!
8th May 2024
8th May 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
8th May 2024 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
may24words
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful and colorful photo of the play.
May 9th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Well, that was timed well! Good shot.
May 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 9th, 2024
