Sagrada Familia

Started in 1882 by del Villar, taken over by Antoni Gaudi 1883. He combined Gothic and Art Nouveau styles. Gaudi devoted the rest of his life (1926) to this still unfinished Basilica. They had hopes of finishing by 2026 the centenary of his death but most likely it will not be completed by then.

Sadly I didn’t have time to go inside this visit.