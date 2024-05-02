Previous
It’s raining gold! by illinilass
47 / 365

It’s raining gold!

Driving by a parking lot tonight.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Dorothy

@illinilass
Paula Fontanini ace
Very cool capture! Love that golden light and sense of movement!
May 3rd, 2024  
