45 / 365
Anybody-April words
A cheerful employee at my bank today. I was a little hesitant to ask her if I could take her photo for “my photography group project” but she pleasantly agreed. I believe I said the assignment was photo of a stranger instead of anybody.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th April 2024 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
anybody
april24words
Lesley
ace
Ah lovely smile
April 30th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s a lovely photo! She has a great smile!
April 30th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
She looks very young but then everybody does when you get to my age!
April 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
April 30th, 2024
