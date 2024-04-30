Previous
Anybody-April words by illinilass
45 / 365

Anybody-April words

A cheerful employee at my bank today. I was a little hesitant to ask her if I could take her photo for “my photography group project” but she pleasantly agreed. I believe I said the assignment was photo of a stranger instead of anybody.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ah lovely smile
April 30th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s a lovely photo! She has a great smile!
April 30th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
She looks very young but then everybody does when you get to my age!
April 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
April 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise