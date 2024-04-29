Sign up
Previous
44 / 365
ALIVE- April words
The earthworm was taken this morning, the flowers all in April.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
2
3
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
427
photos
71
followers
122
following
View this month »
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
Tags
flowers
,
worm
,
april24words
Michelle
I do love to see the earth-worms (my Granddad would say it's a sign of healthy soil) lovely collage
April 29th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely collage. Fav 😊
April 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
