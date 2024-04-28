Previous
AMBLE - April words by illinilass
AMBLE - April words

I did some pruning this morning….I'd filled up a couple buckets and now filling the last for the day, believe me all I could do was amble!
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Dorothy

Monica
That's hard work!
April 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Looks so neat and tidy !
April 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks like you did a good job!
April 28th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A good job done!
April 28th, 2024  
