Previous
43 / 365
AMBLE - April words
I did some pruning this morning….I'd filled up a couple buckets and now filling the last for the day, believe me all I could do was amble!
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
pruning
,
april24words
Monica
That's hard work!
April 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Looks so neat and tidy !
April 28th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks like you did a good job!
April 28th, 2024
Bill Davidson
A good job done!
April 28th, 2024
