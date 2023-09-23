Previous
Autumn has arrived by illinilass
Autumn has arrived

My favourite time of the year. Yes, the maple tree is slowly dying. I’ve lived here 6 years and sadly watch its decline. When we left on 5 September the soybeans were still very green now they are ripening.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Dorothy

Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Dawn ace
A nice image showing growth and decline
September 24th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
September 24th, 2023  
