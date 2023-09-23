Sign up
Previous
158 / 365
Autumn has arrived
My favourite time of the year. Yes, the maple tree is slowly dying. I’ve lived here 6 years and sadly watch its decline. When we left on 5 September the soybeans were still very green now they are ripening.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
23rd September 2023 5:01pm
Tags
tree
,
home
,
autumn
Dawn
ace
A nice image showing growth and decline
September 24th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
September 24th, 2023
