231 / 365
My great great niece 16 months opening some early Christmas gifts.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
1
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
257
photos
46
followers
78
following
63% complete
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th December 2023 6:29pm
Tags
christmas
*lynn
ace
sweet
December 16th, 2023
