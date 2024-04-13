Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
351 / 365
Clearing out an old junkyard.
We were surprised yesterday when driving by and saw the stack of cars. Got out to take a picture and then saw the crusher! It was very interesting to watch. They may be going to the foundry Caterpillar has near Peoria. Just hope they are recycled.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
395
photos
66
followers
113
following
96% complete
View this month »
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
Latest from all albums
348
24
349
25
350
26
351
27
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cars
,
junk
Brooke Lindsay
Wow! Really great shots!
April 13th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
nobody's going to invest in that crusher if they're not going to make money out of it? I like the blossom against the stack
April 13th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Great shots
April 13th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Wow - my grandsons would have loved to see that!!
April 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close