Clearing out an old junkyard. by illinilass
351 / 365

Clearing out an old junkyard.

We were surprised yesterday when driving by and saw the stack of cars. Got out to take a picture and then saw the crusher! It was very interesting to watch. They may be going to the foundry Caterpillar has near Peoria. Just hope they are recycled.
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Brooke Lindsay
Wow! Really great shots!
April 13th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
nobody's going to invest in that crusher if they're not going to make money out of it? I like the blossom against the stack
April 13th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Great shots
April 13th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wow - my grandsons would have loved to see that!!
April 13th, 2024  
