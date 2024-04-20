Previous
50th Anniversary
50th Anniversary

Gift from their children. It is made of family photos taken over the years.
Because of the lighting and reflections I could not get a very good photo, but have thought this was one of the nicest, most memorable gifts I have ever seen.
Dorothy

Photo Details

Babs ace
What a fabulous gift. Happy Anniversary.
April 21st, 2024  
Dawn ace
Stunning , Happy Anniversary
April 21st, 2024  
