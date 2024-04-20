Sign up
Previous
358 / 365
50th Anniversary
Gift from their children. It is made of family photos taken over the years.
Because of the lighting and reflections I could not get a very good photo, but have thought this was one of the nicest, most memorable gifts I have ever seen.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
2
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
410
photos
66
followers
114
following
98% complete
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
355
32
33
356
357
34
358
35
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th April 2024 8:43am
Tags
and
,
mary
,
dave
Babs
ace
What a fabulous gift. Happy Anniversary.
April 21st, 2024
Dawn
ace
Stunning , Happy Anniversary
April 21st, 2024
