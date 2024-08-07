Sign up
Previous
Photo 466
An old favourite
My mother and dad at Niagara Falls in 1978.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
falls
,
dad
,
mother
,
1978
,
niagara
Shutterbug
ace
A nice family memory capture.
August 8th, 2024
