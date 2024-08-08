Sign up
Photo 468
Jewelweed, spotted touch me not
It’s know as the touch me not, because it’s seed pods “explode” when touched.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
24th August 2024 10:48pm
Tags
flower
,
jewelweed
