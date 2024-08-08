Previous
Next
Jewelweed, spotted touch me not by illinilass
Photo 468

Jewelweed, spotted touch me not

It’s know as the touch me not, because it’s seed pods “explode” when touched.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
134% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise