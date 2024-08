Made a stab at clearing my desk!

It was littered with papers that I hadn’t filed away for nearly two months! Some to the shredder and some to recycle! Also another thing I hate to do, call my health insurance provider. Luckily I didn’t have wait too long. Laundry and dusting as we have company coming Wednesday. Chores that must be done but I don’t enjoy. Dentist tomorrow! After that the week gets better.