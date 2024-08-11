Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 469
FACETS- Augustwords
It took me awhile, but this is what I came up with.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
599
photos
90
followers
142
following
128% complete
View this month »
462
463
464
465
466
467
468
469
Latest from all albums
466
105
106
467
107
108
468
469
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th August 2024 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
august24words
Islandgirl
ace
Neat image!
August 12th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Nice for facets and also for abstractaug2024 if you tag it.
August 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close