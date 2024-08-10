Sign up
Previous
Photo 468
Neotibiicen Linnei / cicada
Usually called, Linne’s cicada. Found usually in the eastern US and Canada. This photo was taken by a friend today near Prescott, Az.
Scary looking to me!
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
597
photos
90
followers
142
following
128% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
10th August 2024 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
michelle
,
cicada
,
az.
