Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 547
Ginkgo leaves in the rain.
Went for a walk this afternoon but rained before getting home.
25th October 2024
25th Oct 24
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
739
photos
104
followers
150
following
149% complete
View this month »
540
541
542
543
544
545
546
547
Latest from all albums
163
543
544
164
545
165
546
547
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th October 2024 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
rain
,
ginkgo
,
weybridge
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful image of these unusual leaves in their autumn color.
October 25th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice composition
October 25th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful colours… simple and chic
October 25th, 2024
Mags
ace
They're so pretty!
October 25th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Very pretty
October 25th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely capture
October 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close