Ginkgo leaves in the rain. by illinilass
Photo 547

Ginkgo leaves in the rain.

Went for a walk this afternoon but rained before getting home.
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful image of these unusual leaves in their autumn color.
October 25th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice composition
October 25th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful colours… simple and chic
October 25th, 2024  
Mags ace
They're so pretty!
October 25th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Very pretty
October 25th, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely capture
October 25th, 2024  
