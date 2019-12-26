Solar eclipse

On December 26th there was a solar eclipse and I could watch it from my roof! Luckily I was able to find the glasses I bought for the eclipse visible in the Houston in August 2017.

The eclipse started at sunrise (6.45am), but due to the mountains blocking I had to miss the start. Then it took me some time to figure out how to take a picture - holding the sunglasses in front of my camera and focus. The sun is smaller in the first picture as it was easier to do it with a smaller lens. After the first couple of pictures I was able to change to my zoom-lens.

Some sources said the maximum eclipse visible in Muscat was at 7.39am, others said 7.38am. I didn't take a picture at 7.39am, however the whole experience was very cool! So lucky to witness it twice in only a few years!

