Pink by ingrid01
Photo 3338

Pink

For years a neighbor has a patch in the park marked off with pink flags. In the patch, she throws a lot of wildflower seeds. I liked how a flower just came up behind the flag and still needed a pink photo for the rainbow, so tada!
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Ingrid

@ingrid01
