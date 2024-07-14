Sign up
Previous
Photo 3361
Baby spoon
Looking for other spoons I found this one. It is silver and was totally black. Google told me to clean with toothpaste and it worked!
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
1
0
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
6
1
365
Canon EOS 70D
14th July 2024 10:29am
spoon
Heather
ace
There's a nice shine to it (now- thanks to the toothpaste- who would have guessed), and it looks really striking with the black background! Fav
July 14th, 2024
