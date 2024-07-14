Previous
Baby spoon by ingrid01
Baby spoon

Looking for other spoons I found this one. It is silver and was totally black. Google told me to clean with toothpaste and it worked!
Ingrid

@ingrid01
Ingrid
Heather ace
There's a nice shine to it (now- thanks to the toothpaste- who would have guessed), and it looks really striking with the black background! Fav
