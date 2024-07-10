Previous
Next
Damselfly in the rain by ingrid01
Photo 3357

Damselfly in the rain

It was raining, but these insects like water.
The size of its eye amazes me!
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
920% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise