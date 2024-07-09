Sign up
Photo 3356
Blue damselfly
The flowerbeds with wildflowers were coming to an end anyway, but after yesterday's storm, I decided to take them all out. It is quite a job and the soil was still too wet today, so little progress was made. But this damselfly was happy about that
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
1
1
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
Tags
insect
,
damselfly
*lynn
ace
fabulous capture
July 10th, 2024
