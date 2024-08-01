Water balloon fun

This photo was made for the 52Frames challenge water. I visited the dollar store for water balloons and found the pointer too. I attached a needle to the pointer and put a black cloth on the clothesline outside. In front of that, a ladder with a crowbar was perfect for holding the balloons. Then Yelena was so nice to pop balloons while I had my camera on burst mode and fired away. It was fun and quite easy.
As you might have noticed I was hoping to restart this project during my holidays, but unfortunately keeping up, even at this quiet time, is too hard. School will be starting soon. My classroom is set up and training starts next week...
I loved this project, the friends, and your photos. Although I stopped thanking for comments I always read every comment and wanted to THANK YOU for all those comments and favs! You sent quite a few of my photos to the popular and trending pages!
Of course, I will not stop taking photos. Because the 52Frames project is weekly and with a theme each week, I will continue with that and you can find me there ( https://52frames.com/photographer/20999 ) or on my Instagram account: ingridvdc01
Finally some stats: My first photo was posted on April 18th 2014 - more than 10 years ago!!!
Out of a total of 3363 photos, 457 made it to the popular page; if I tagged well, 69 were on the trending page.