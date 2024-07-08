Sign up
Previous
Photo 3355
After the storm
Luckily our neighborhood was not hit too hard, but still many trees and some branches came down. When it cleared up and I let the dogs outside I could here chainsaws everywhere. Most of my neighborhood didn't loose power either!
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
2
1
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3355
photos
68
followers
67
following
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Taken
8th July 2024 2:24pm
Tags
storm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lots of clean up but thankfully houses are all intact
July 8th, 2024
Heather
ace
That's good news for you, Ingrid! But it's sad about the trees.
July 8th, 2024
