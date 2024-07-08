Previous
After the storm by ingrid01
After the storm

Luckily our neighborhood was not hit too hard, but still many trees and some branches came down. When it cleared up and I let the dogs outside I could here chainsaws everywhere. Most of my neighborhood didn't loose power either!
Ingrid

@ingrid01
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lots of clean up but thankfully houses are all intact
July 8th, 2024  
Heather ace
That's good news for you, Ingrid! But it's sad about the trees.
July 8th, 2024  
