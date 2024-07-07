Sign up
Photo 3354
Preparations
I moved my husband's car and put the garden furniture and trash cans inside the garage in preparation for hurricane Beryl. Balloo was wondering what I was doing.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
1
0
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
3355
photos
68
followers
67
following
919% complete
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
Heather
ace
Ha! I love Balloo peaking around the corner! :-)
July 8th, 2024
