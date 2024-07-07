Previous
Next
Preparations by ingrid01
Photo 3354

Preparations

I moved my husband's car and put the garden furniture and trash cans inside the garage in preparation for hurricane Beryl. Balloo was wondering what I was doing.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
919% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Ha! I love Balloo peaking around the corner! :-)
July 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise