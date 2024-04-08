Previous
Solar eclipse in Houston by ingrid01
Photo 3340

Solar eclipse in Houston

It rained and was very cloudy. I was at school and 1st grade to 5th grade students were out on the field. Around the maximum, 1.40pm we could see the sun trying to peak through the tick clouds.
I got my camera and was able to take a few pictures around 2pm. I work with little students and they wake up at 2pm, but had another just befor 2.30pm and was able to take another photo through the clouds.

Although we were at the 94% band, it didn't turn significantly dark, because it was a very dark and rainy day already.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
915% complete

Photo Details

Monica
Nice collage
April 10th, 2024  
