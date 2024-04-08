Solar eclipse in Houston

It rained and was very cloudy. I was at school and 1st grade to 5th grade students were out on the field. Around the maximum, 1.40pm we could see the sun trying to peak through the tick clouds.

I got my camera and was able to take a few pictures around 2pm. I work with little students and they wake up at 2pm, but had another just befor 2.30pm and was able to take another photo through the clouds.



Although we were at the 94% band, it didn't turn significantly dark, because it was a very dark and rainy day already.