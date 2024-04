Blue Bonnet and butterfly

This weekend my husband and I went to Fredericksburg to see some wild flowers. The Blue Bonnets were past their prime, but it was still a great weekend.



Unfortunately, I miss the time to post on 365 regularly but still hope to return... May looks crazy already with the end of the school year and Yelena graduating from High School, so it might be June...



Square photo because I do post on my Instagram account every now and then ingridvdc01