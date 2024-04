Milkweed beetle

This beetle is large than a normal ladybug. It likes to eat milkweed. The dead branch he is sitting on is a leading line for the weekly 52 Frames project what I still do - a photo a week is more doable than one every day at the moment.

But I still hope to return to 365... May looks crazy already with the end of the school year and Yelena graduating from High School, so it might be June...