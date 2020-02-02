Sign up
Photo 2021
Huge leaves
The banana tree in our little garden is doing very very well. Every few weeks a new leaf pops out, but no banana's yet. For the Flash of Red "forms in nature".
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
0
0
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
2021
photos
28
followers
33
following
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
1st February 2020 3:31pm
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
banana
,
leaves
,
leaf
,
for2020
