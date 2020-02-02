Previous
Next
Huge leaves by ingrid01
Photo 2021

Huge leaves

The banana tree in our little garden is doing very very well. Every few weeks a new leaf pops out, but no banana's yet. For the Flash of Red "forms in nature".
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
553% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise