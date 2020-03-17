Sign up
Photo 2067
Twirl
In 2016 it was very trendy to do these twirls. Just for fun I looked it up and tried again. The original of this picture was a peacock flower. For orange of the rainbow challenge.
I add two links: a pdf circulating in 2016 and the Youtube video I used today:
https://www.slrlounge.com/twirls-hot-new-photoshop-trend/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8T3_Ew0wqU
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
orange
,
twirl
,
rainbow2020
