Twirl by ingrid01
Photo 2067

Twirl

In 2016 it was very trendy to do these twirls. Just for fun I looked it up and tried again. The original of this picture was a peacock flower. For orange of the rainbow challenge.
I add two links: a pdf circulating in 2016 and the Youtube video I used today:
https://www.slrlounge.com/twirls-hot-new-photoshop-trend/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8T3_Ew0wqU
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
