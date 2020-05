Happy Mother's Day...

... to all mothers celebrating.

I know that in the UK and Oman it is celebrated on March 21st. I just learned that in Panama they celebrate on December 8th.

And know that in many other places it is the 2nd Sunday in May, however in Mexico it is always May10th.

Once, when we moved from Mexico to the UK, I suggested to celebrate all three days, but my family only gave me extra hugs on those days...