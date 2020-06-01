Common Myna

This is a "common Myna". We have a lot of them and I do not like them because they are quite aggressive.

However, when I had time to go outside today around 11am it was quite hot (my phone says 39C/102F, feels like 47C/115F) and there was not a lot of wildlife around, except for this bird. Because I was about to post this picture, I read a little about them and found out that they are on the invasive species list. So, conclusion: they look pretty with their yellow, but that is it.

For the 30 days wild in June.