Solar Eclipse

Today I witness my third solar eclipse. This time, like the second time (December 29th, 2019), I watched from the roof of the house in Muscat, Oman. Luckily I still had the special glasses which I had bought for my first solar eclipse in Houston in August 2017.

I had quite some photos and decided to make some art with it in stead of putting it in a collage, like I did twice now already :)