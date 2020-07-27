Cross stitch on towel tutorial

Not a very exciting photo today because I have been busy to make a tutorial for my daughter Nadya. She is in Houston (studies in Dallas) at the moment and had the idea to make cross stitch towels for her friends for Christmas. Nadya is very good in many things, but sewing is not one of them... As you might know I love sewing and a few years ago a made a few of these towels for her friends.

Anyway in order to practice her cross stitch and hand sewing skills, she decided to make one for the lady in who's house she has been staying the past 2 months. She is almost done with the cross stitching part, so now she needed to know how to get it on the towel. I made a quick example and took iPhone pictures all the way.

Hope she understands it, but if not, I'm sure she will let me know