B - Baskets

- as seen on Pinterest. At the end of May, when I needed a break with my quilt, I had fun making these. You need strips of fabric/scraps and a cotton clothesline rope. At that time all non-essential shops and isles in supermarkets were still closed and I didn't have the rope, but I had a mop-head with really long strands, bought years ago and ended up in my craft stuff, which worked great for these baskets!