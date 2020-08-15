Previous
O - Octagon by ingrid01
Photo 2218

O - Octagon

Taken with my iPhone during my walk with Dino. It was very quiet, so we stood in the middle of the road.
When grocery shopping I took a little detour to see if I could find a Stop-sign with an even nicer background. But no luck. There are not as many as in Texas - probably because they are just a suggestion to stop. Driving in Oman is easy. Roads are relatively new and well maintained. You just need to stop for red traffic lights as failing to do so cost you a night in jail (camera's are everywhere). Oh and you have to watch out for taxis (like many places I lived or visited), but with the pandemic there are a lot less taxis around.
Ingrid

