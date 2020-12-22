Previous
Goat by ingrid01
Photo 2347

Goat

There is no doubt this goat had a haircut :)
Today I went with Yelena to Bandar Kharain. When we arrived the goats were waiting for us...
Ingrid

@ingrid01
moni kozi
Ahaaahaaaa!!!! I'd venture to say it's a hair dress not hair cut. :)
December 22nd, 2020  
