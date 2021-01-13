Sign up
Photo 2369
Part of a rainbow...
The idea of the "aywmc lockdown flower photograpy project" (
https://ayearwithmycamera.com/blog/lockdown-flower-project)
was to make a rainbow. Here this is part of my rainbow - the rest of my pictures are purple and pink/cerise.
Thank you for all the comments and favs on yesterday hibiscus photo! Although I do not comment on them a lot I always read and enjoy them!
The first picture in this rainbow start is a hibiscus that turned out better with the background, but I still found it a little too much for a single picture ;)
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Tags
flowers
,
rainbow
Wendy
ace
Such a great series!
January 13th, 2021
