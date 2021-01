Part of a rainbow...

The idea of the "aywmc lockdown flower photograpy project" ( https://ayearwithmycamera.com/blog/lockdown-flower-project) was to make a rainbow. Here this is part of my rainbow - the rest of my pictures are purple and pink/cerise.Thank you for all the comments and favs on yesterday hibiscus photo! Although I do not comment on them a lot I always read and enjoy them!The first picture in this rainbow start is a hibiscus that turned out better with the background, but I still found it a little too much for a single picture ;)