Part of a rainbow...

The idea of the "aywmc lockdown flower photograpy project" ( https://ayearwithmycamera.com/blog/lockdown-flower-project) was to make a rainbow. Here this is part of my rainbow - the rest of my pictures are purple and pink/cerise.

Thank you for all the comments and favs on yesterday hibiscus photo! Although I do not comment on them a lot I always read and enjoy them!

The first picture in this rainbow start is a hibiscus that turned out better with the background, but I still found it a little too much for a single picture ;)
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
January 13th, 2021  
