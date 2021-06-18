Sign up
Photo 2525
Old and new...
Whilst looking for a dried out flower, I saw this hibiscus flower. I liked the but next to it and the sunlight shining on the leaves.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Tags
dry
,
bud
,
hibiscus
,
30dayswild2021
