Wood apple in the wood apple tree!

It took me quite a while to find out what kind of tree I had in my little front yard because my apps do not recognize it.



But having an international bunch of friends here some could tell me it was a wood-apple tree, native to India. The fruit is really hard. You have to open it with a hammer and then, although it smells quite nice, it has lots of fibers in it.



People made jam of sometimes juice from it. Recently I gave a few to an Indian friend who had memories of her grandma making things from the fruits. Actually I need to check up on her to see if it worked out!



This photo was already taken early June and I'm posting it now as I'm trying starting to get ready for my trip on Thursday...



Thank you who commented on yesterdays Date Palm photo. I had no idea that there was a link with dates and Christmas!

It's amazing what you see and learn here on 365!