Escher

On Thursday Nadya and I went to the museum of Fine Arts to see the exhibit of the Dutch artist Escher.

My dad used to have a poster in his study of one of his works and I always liked it. The exhibition was great, although if you are not a member of the museum it is quite expensive.

It was also quite busy, so I didn't take a lot of photos. This I snapped with my phone. It is not very sharp, and it wasn't straight, so I edited a little in Photoshop.



Thank you for your nice comments on Nadya's fingers! It did hurt a lot, but she got very strong painkillers and she is tough. It happened during the last week of the tour with the drum and bugle corps. As she was a drum major, she directed with one hand during practice and managed to get through the last 2 shows with painkillers and 2 hands.



She graduated with 2 majors in university in just 3 years and is taking a gap year, orientating to see what and where she wants to do a master. At the moment she lives with us and I try to spoil her :)