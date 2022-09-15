Previous
Fluttering.. by ingrid01
Photo 2952

Fluttering..

To escape the boxes and dust at home Nadya and I visited Brazos Bend State Park. The water at was very low and there were lots of lilies.

These 2 young birds were fluttering around! Perfect for the word of the month!
Ingrid

