Small waterfall by ingrid01
Small waterfall

This is a small waterfall we saw when we walked the 'trail of Ten Falls' in the Silver Falls State Park. I loved all the green moss and that is why I post it here for green!

Sorry for the mass upload... I'm trying to catch up/finish my rainbow calendar after my husband and I went on a holiday to Oregon for a week.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely silky cascading water.
April 7th, 2023  
Monica
Beautifully done
April 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely silky water
April 7th, 2023  
