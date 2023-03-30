Sign up
Photo 3104
Small waterfall
This is a small waterfall we saw when we walked the 'trail of Ten Falls' in the Silver Falls State Park. I loved all the green moss and that is why I post it here for green!
Sorry for the mass upload... I'm trying to catch up/finish my rainbow calendar after my husband and I went on a holiday to Oregon for a week.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
3
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update June 2022 - We moved back to Houston, Texas (same house we lived in from 2012 to 2019 - we rented it out). Most...
Tags
waterfall
,
rainbow2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely silky cascading water.
April 7th, 2023
Monica
Beautifully done
April 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely silky water
April 7th, 2023
